Ghanaians want Mahama back because he is the only experienced hand to save the economy – NDC MP

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, says Ghanaians have been calling on former President John Dramani Mahama to come back because of the worsening economic crisis.

The lawmaker said our debt to GDP is in a terrible state following the recklessness and incompetence of the Nana Addo-led administration.



He lamented our national debt has ballooned from 122 billion to about 500 billion with nothing to show for this reckless borrowing.



He said the current president, when in opposition, promised mouth-watering policies and programmes, promised Ghanaians heaven and earth but has delivered nothing but hellfire.



”When you take our debt at Ghc122 billion, and you ballooned it to about Ghc500 billion, and you have nothing significant to show for it; clearly you cannot expect people to think that it is okay.”



According to Dr. Apaak, the cost of living in Ghana has reached unsustainable levels, with the prices of goods and services rising all the time.

He claimed that we are all suffering and that when you go to the market to buy, you are not charged differently depending on which party you belong to.



For him, looking at what is going on and the kind of experience former president John Dramani Mahama has acquired and considering that he has been out of the office and had time to appreciate the issues and had not been an armchair observer but time without number, he proposed solutions including and admonishing this government to have gone to the IMF much earlier walking upright and not having to wait and go there in a wheelchair”.



He lamented that Ghana is literally begging China to cancel our loans, asking the Germans to intercede with the Chinese on our behalf so that they can put in a good word for us to get a bailout from the IMF that this government swore not to go to for bailout.



Ghana, he says, needs an experienced hand, someone who has had time to sit back, reflect, and analyse the issues, as well as the ability to turn things around.