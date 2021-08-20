Ghanaians want action, not your rhetoric in fighting corruption – Domelevo fights back

Domelevo says Akufo-Addo's government is not actionizing its claim on fighting corruption

• Daniel Yao Domelevo has reacted to the claims by Akufo-Addo that he has committed more to the corruption fight

• He says the claims are not backed by actions



• He said the government is rather good at rhetoric



Daniel Yao Domelevo has responded to President Nana Akufo-Addo's comments about how well his administration has been fighting corruption.



The former head of the Auditor-General’s Department explained that contrary to the claims by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that his administration has done a better job at resourcing anti-corruption agencies than his predecessors did, is not one that is backed by action, myjoyonline.com reports.



Earlier this week, President Akufo-Addo, while speaking at a meeting with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, stressed how better of a job the acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, has done in his short term, better than Domelevo did.



Akufo-Addo described the work of Johnson Asiedu as one that is ‘unheard of.’

“The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view. For instance, he is responsible for some things that are unheard of. In our history, the 12 statutory reports that have to be compiled and placed before Parliament in the year of Parliament, this is the first time it has ever been done.



“Even the most touted Auditor-General before him never managed to do it and this one has done it,” Akufo-Addo had said.



But, making his first comment on the subject since the president made it, Daniel Yao Domelevo explained that the government has rather been paying lip service to the fight against corruption.



“A good number of Ghanaians will like to see more actions against corruption; unfortunately, the leadership of the country is very good at rhetorics,” he said while speaking at the Arrupe Jesuit and the Catholic Professional Guilds Town Hall Meeting in Accra.



Also, while lauding the digitization drive by the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Auditor-General explained that “if we don’t curb the indiscipline, the digitalization will not bring the desired solution.”



