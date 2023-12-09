Ghanaians who will vote for Bawumia don’t have good intentions for Ghana – Rex Omar

Veteran musician, Rex Omar

Veteran musician, Rex Omar has controversially stated that Ghanaians who will vote for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia do not have the country at heart.

He said during an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM that voting for Bawumia means voters do not love themselves and their families.



Rex Omar who is the convener for AriseGhana and a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said Bawumia has failed woefully.



“Someone that has governed this country with Akufo-Addo for over 7 to 8 years ago and all the things he said he couldn’t achieve any of them.

“Bawumia is now saying that we should vote for him to become the president of this country because he has got his own ideas,” he told the host of the show monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He fumed “If you vote for such a person then it means you don’t have good intentions for this country and it shows you don’t love yourself and your family”.