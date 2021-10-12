Ghanaians will be disappointed if Mahama doesn’t contest in 2024 - Sammy Gyamfi

Former President John Dramani Mahama

National Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said Ghanaians will be disappointed if former President John Dramani Mahama fails to contest as the flag bearer of the party in the next election year.



Speaking on ‘One on One’ on Metro TV, Sammy Gyamfi said he knows the former president to be a listening leader and hopes he makes the right decision to contest the in the 2024 presidential elections.



“I would want him to stand and I would be very unhappy if he does not stand. I know he also knows that the vast majority of Ghanaians will be very disappointed if he decides to let us down by not standing. Knowing him as a listening leader, I know he will take the right decision by standing.”

President John Dramani Mahama is yet to make an official statement as to whether or not he would contest in the next election.



However, during id-ul-Adha celebration on 20th July, 2021, the MP for Bole while reading a message on behalf of John Dramani Mahama said “former President John Dramani Mahama who is from Bole has asked me to tell the good people of Bole-Bamboi Constituency that, he has not forgotten of the good things they have done for him over the years and that Inshah Allah (God willing) he is likely to come back to contest elections in his party and so they should use this special Eid-ul-Adha day to thank God and to ask for good health, success and victory for him.”



Former President John Dramani Mahama is extremely popular and always receiving massive votes in his home constituency of Bole-Bamboi where he effectively served as the MP for 12 years (1997 – 2009) before rising to become a Vice-President and President of the Republic of Ghana.



In the 2020 presidential elections, John Dramani Mahama polled 30,443 out of 38,392 valid votes representing almost 80% of the votes of the Bole-Bamboi constituency.



This is in contrast to President Akufo-Addo’s 21,872 votes out of 32,196 valid votes representing almost 68% in his Abuakwa South backyard.