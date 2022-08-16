‘Ghanaians will be disappointed if we lose election 2024’ – NDC

File photo

Source: GNA

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government as abysmal, unable to fulfill most of its Election 2020 campaign promises.

Mr Atta Kusi, the Sunyani East Constituency Secretary of the NDC said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, saying the electorate would therefore be disappointed if the NDC failed to win the next General Election to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians.



Mr Kusi said the rising trend of inflation in the country had worsened the economy, thereby worsening the socio-economic livelihoods of many Ghanaians.



He said critical assessment of the performance of the government showed clearly “President Akufo-Addo and his government has disappointed the good people of Ghana,” saying "our research shows that Ghanaians are therefore ready to vote for the NDC to regain political power.”

“The NDC is also poised to wrestle power politically and serve Ghanaians in humility. We have a proven track record, and we believe Ghanaians are ready to give us the mandate to serve the nation in humility,” he added.



On the party’s branch executive elections, Mr Kusi said the strength of the NDC depended mostly on the branches, indicating the Party was determined to build solid branches that would work harder to enhance the electoral fortunes of the Party in the Election 2024.



He said the election of the branch executives of the Party in the constituency, region and the country by extension were on course, saying about 90 percent of the regions had successfully elected their branch executives.