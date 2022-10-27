17
Ghanaians will be selling human beings to survive if the NDC were in power – Deputy trade minister

Mr Michael Okyere Baafi Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, has insisted that his party, the New Patriotic Party, are better managers of Ghana’s economy compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview on TV3, which GhanaWeb monitored, Okyere Baafi said that if the NDC were the handlers of the economy in these difficult times, Ghanaians would be suffering so much that they would have to resort to selling people to make a living.

“When we say people have the men to govern, have the ideas to govern, it is even out of place to compare the NDC and the NPP. I don’t stand to be corrected. How do you say that? It is completely out of place.

“You cannot situate this at any given talk or conversation. What were you (the NDC) able to do? As a matter of fact, I am telling you with confidence that if you people were to be in power by this time, people will be selling human beings on the street of Ghana… It is a statement of fact that I’m making to you,” he said.

Okyere Baafi, who is the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, also refuted assertions by the NDC that Ghanaians are facing a lot of challenges because the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government does not listen.

According to him, the advice given to the government by the opposition NDC are out of bad will.

“The mindset (of the opposition), the spirit behind the talk is not clear. It doesn’t seem good. It is not honest,” he added.

Watch the interview below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





IB/SEA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
