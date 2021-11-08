Ghanaians will continue to enjoy stable, reliable power supply – GRIDCo

Lack of investment in the energy sector brought so much discomfort to Ghanaians

Following the completion of the Accra Central and the Pokuase Bulk Supply Plant (BSP), government’s vision of revamping the country’s energy sector to provide stable and reliable power to Ghanaians is on course, Systems Operation Manager of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Ing Mark Baah has said.

He said this when he met the press at a media engagement session put together by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Sunday, November 7, 2021.



“We want to improve on our transmission capacity, and we do that because we are planning the system in such a way so that should any part of the country go off as a result of maintenance or fault, the customer should not even sense it because the remaining BSPs can come in to support,” he said.



According to him, though other energy sector projects like the Kasoa BSP, upgrade of major transmission lines between Accra and Tema and the upgrade of transmission lines in Kumasi are still ongoing and will be completed soon, government has so far worked to significantly reduce the congestion on the existing ECG feeders which will result in improved reliability of power supply to meet the growing power demand in the country.

Though the country is enjoying stable supply of electricity, these projects he explained, when completed will further lead to the reduction in technical losses along GRIDCo’s transmission system and ECG’s power distribution networks, thereby improving the financial viability of the utilities as well.



He said the days of erratic power supply popularly known as “dumsor” occasioned by the lack of investment in the sector brought so much discomfort, inconvenience and sent lot of Ghanaian businesses on their knees are over, stressing that the current upgrade in the country’s transmission capacity will help improve the socio-economic conditions of Ghanaians.