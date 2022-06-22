1
Ghanaians will endorse Mahama in 2024 if NPP presents Bawumia as flagbearer - Researcher

Bawumia And Mahama 610x400 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (left) and John Dramani Mahama (right)

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A political researcher Owusu Ansah William has predicted a landslide victory for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential election, should the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) file Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a candidate.

According to him, the 2024 presidential election is not a contest, but an endorsement and Mr. Mahama stand a greater chance of winning against Dr. Bawumia in 2024.

He predicted while speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with host Kwabena Agyapong.

The researcher went on to state that the 2024 presidential election will be the easiest in Ghana’s history.

"The 2024 general election will be an endorsement and not a contest. It will be the easiest because it is just an endorsement. Ghanaians are waiting to endorse John Dramani Maham in 2024. Bawumia stand no chance in defeating John Dramani Mahama. If the NPP files Bawumia, and John Mahama is filed by the NDC, it will be a cool chop for him (Mahama).

The name Dr. Bawumia even disqualifies him as the first gentleman of the land”, he asserted.

