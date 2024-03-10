Ghanaians won’t forgive us if NDC fails to hold Akufo-Addo’s appointees to account – Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has raised concerns about plans by Ghana Education (GES) to procure past questions for final-year Senior High School students.

The Deputy Ranking Member for Parliament’s Education Committee said apart from the procurement process which is questionable, the decision is not the best.



The MP believes that the procurement, which will cost the state a whopping GH¢68 million, is not being done with transparency.



“Why use sole-sourcing for the procurement?” Apaak quizzed on Inside Politics on TV XYZ.



“The Government could have gone to WAEC for the photocopying of the past questions if it meant well. WAEC could have done that for the government at a cheaper price but this government decided to award someone a contract at a questionable cost,” Apaak bemoaned.

To him, the deal is shrouded in secrecy and has the tendency to waste state funds.



“Why did you have to wait? Why the sole sourcing? There was no justification for them to sole source? This is the nature of this corrupt, failed, insensitive Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.”



He alleged the procurement is a deal to enrich a few members of the NPP, stressing that such deals must be put to the accountability test when the NDC wins power.



“We must expand Nsawam prison when we win power…When we come to power and we don’t hold these people accountable, Ghanaians will not forgive us,” the MP added.