Ghanaians won’t pay E-Levy when Akufo-Addo is living large – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress(NDC) will not soften its stance on its opposition to the controversial e-levy and other nuisance taxes by the government.

“The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption,” the former leader said in a Facebook post a while ago.



He insisted “these burdensome taxes” will erode business capital, especially at a time when government has “crowded out the private sector’s access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing.”



For him, the Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia following the debt crisis, for which he says there are very few tangible projects to show for.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament says the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) will not occupy the attention of Parliament as it reconvenes this week.

Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ibrahim Ahmed, disclosed that the business committee has not scheduled the bill for consideration this week.



According to the Banda MP, the government wants to consult the Minority, the NDC, the NPP and the telecommunication networks before the bill returns to the house.



“Let me state emphatically that clearly contrary to the expectation of many Ghanaians that the almighty E-levy, which brought fighting, commotion and chaos in our Parliament. And held the name of Ghana to public ridicule is not in the business statement of agenda in Parliament from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.