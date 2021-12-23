Ghanaians won’t take us seriously if there’s always fight in Parliament – Muntaka

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka believes Ghanaians will lose respect for Parliament if chaos continues to loom on the floor.

According to him, this is the time that Members of Parliament find an amicable solution resolving their differences in the House instead of fighting.



Speaking on Citi TV’s 'The Point of View' programme on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the Asawase MP expressed his disgust about the fight in parliament. He described it as unfortunate and sad.



“It is just too unfortunate and very sad that these things keep happening in the house, and we keep coming and apologizing and yet, we keep repeating the same behaviour and actions and I don’t know whether Ghanaians would take our apology seriously and whatever we do,” Mubarak Muntaka stated.



There was disorder when the first deputy chair, Joseph Osei-Owusu [Joe Wise] vacated the chair for Second Deputy Speaker to take over in order for him to cast his vote on the E-levy bill.

The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when Joe Wise was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage. In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.



But calm was restored before the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, adjourned the sitting.