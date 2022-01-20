Ghanaians would eat phlegm if Mahama were President - NPP man

There would nothing left aside phlegm to eat, if John Mahama were to be President of Ghana in an era where Covid has had devastating effect on the worlds’ economy, Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo has said.

The renowned economist in an interview on Wontumi TV which was monitored by Wontumionline, warned Ghanaians not to fall for lies being peddled by Mr. Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that they have the wit to change the fortunes of Ghana’s economy.



“If the NDC were to be in power, Ghanaians would have been eating phlegm. They (NDC) talk about having the magic wand to pour money into the system. We should be asking them where they would have gotten the money from”, Mr. Kusi Boafo said as he warned against the lies being told by the NDC.



He praised the Akufo-Addo led government for the good works it has done in holding the economy of Ghana together in an era where “even IMF and World Bank have run to the USA for loans.” he alleged.

