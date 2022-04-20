Ghanaians yearning for Mahama, tired of corruption under Akufo-Addo - Bawah Mogtari

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has opined that Ghanaians are tired of the corruption being perpetrated under the Akufo-Addo led administration.



According to her, this has led to many people longing for the return of the former president who is reportedly aiming to stage a comeback.



She maintained that the Office of the Former President was not worried about a recent Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) report that suggested that the NDC stood a greater chance of winning the 2024 elections if it fielded a new flagbearer.



“I think that people are tired of the stories about wanton corruption and dissipation of public funds and I think that people believe that President Mahama deserves more than anything ever to come into office, and complete the process he started,” Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari said in a Citi News interview.

The EIU in its report observed that anti-incumbency factors will cause the NPP to lose the next elections but the NDC, which stands a great chance of upending the party, should change John Mahama to increase their chances at winning.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024.“Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term.The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change,” the report emphasized.



John Mahama led the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to two electoral defeats in 2016 and 2020 after winning his first term in 2012.



