Ghetto Boy shares new self-reflecting single and video ‘Don't Rush’

Ghetto Boy

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghetto Boy has released a feel-good Afro-Pop/Alte single, guaranteed to make you look back and be grateful for what you have achieved and forthcoming for the year 2022.

Reflecting on the single Ghetto Boy said "Don't Rush is a reflection on my music journey and taking the risk to move to Ghana and what life has taught me."



He also encourages his listeners not to rush or give up.



Last year, 2021, Ghetto Boy landed himself a Grammy nomination for featuring on Angelique Kidjo’s ‘’Mother Nature’’ album.

Ghetto Boy had a fantastic busy 2021 and is focusing on building on his momentum with multiple singles and EP before the last quarter of the year.



