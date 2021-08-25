Ghost exists and will haunt you - Kosi Ashiamah on Abesim killings

Daniel Kosi Ashiamah, Former Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency

A former Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah says the ghost of the victims of the 28-year-old architect and footballer will haunt him for the rest of his life and will not live long after killing people.

The 28-year-old architect, who is also a sports commentator and a footballer, Richard Appiah, was arrested for allegedly killing two teenagers, one other, and keeping some body parts in his fridge.



He was arrested after the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Headquarters to provide technical support to the Bono Regional CID to Investigate the murder of three persons at Abesim in the Bono Region to its logical conclusion.



The suspect, Richard Appiah is suspected to have murdered two young men, 12 and 15 and a yet-to-be-identified man whose bodies were found in his living quarters at Alaska near Abesim on Friday, August 20, 2021.



The suspect was arrested by the Police in collaboration with members of the community.



Richard Appiah is currently in Police custody assisting the investigation.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s Morning Show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah noted that such killings are on the rise, expressing worry over the trend.

“Money is good but what is money? Learning to live a simple life is good. Many times we go to the villages and we say they are poor and we laugh at them but most of them live longer than some of us who think we have money or properties. Look at this young man who has done this crime, do you think he will live a long life?, No!,” he said.



Ghost



Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah continued that, "Ghost exists and it will haunt you so much that you cannot spend the money. That is what the youth should know. If you kill somebody to do these things, you can’t enjoy the things you killed for. That is why most of the time they are arrested and exposed. I pray to God to continue exposing them so that they know that these things will not help them.”



The former MP, therefore, urged the youth to work hard and make their own money, live simple lives instead of depending on money rituals to make monies that will later bring problems to them.



“If you do these things and build storey buildings when you die, your children may not be able to even rehabilitate it and it will be useless, learn to live a simple life. Let us live and love each other,” he added.