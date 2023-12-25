Gideon Boako is not a force to reckon with, I’II easily defeat him – Freda Prempeh

Freda Prempeh has picked up forms to contest in Tano Constituency for the fourth time

The Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency and Minister of State at the Presidency, Freda Prempeh, has shot down claims that Dr. Gideon Boako, a spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

According to her, she does not see him as a force to be reckoned with, as some have suggested.



The MP would be seeking a fourth term as nominations open for the NPP parliamentary primaries.



She would be facing fierce competition from Dr. Gideon Boako, spokesperson for the Vice President.



MP Freda Prempeh says this would be the easiest contest for her because her contender does not have what it takes to defeat her.

“If you are a sitting Member of Parliament, a former Deputy Minister, a Minister of State at the Presidency and somebody calls himself a spokesperson and calls himself a strong force, a strong force for where?”, she asked.



According to her, “Those who think they have arrived and they are spokespersons, they got that because of my hard work”.



Freda Prempeh won the 2020 election with 54.2 percent of the votes, less than the 58.1 percent obtained in 2016.



When asked why the a drop in the percentage, she said “At that time some constituency executives including the one you are talking about (Gideon Boako) took some people from my constituency to register in the adjoining constituency so my vote will drop. They claim to be NPP but they were hoping that I lose”, she added.