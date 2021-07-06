Gifty Afenyi Dadzie gets top ECOWAS appointment

Gifty Afenyi Dadzie is a former Council of State member

A former Council of State member, Madam Gifty Afenyi Dadzie has been nominated as special representative to ECOWAS, my newsgh.com reports.

Madam Dadzie who is also a founder of the prayer group AGLOW will serve as one of two representatives on the newly reconstituted Council of the Wise for ECOWAS which will primarily mediate regional conflicts.



She is expected to be working alongside Nigeria former President Good Jonathan and Madame Salamatu H. Suleiman who is a former Foreign Affairs Minister for the Republic of Nigeria.



Madam Afenyie Dadzie prior to her nomination is an astute advocate for women’s development and empowerment. She also served as former President of the Ghana Journalists Association.



Already, following President Akufo-Addo’s reelection as ECOWAS Chairman for a second time, Ghana is expected to play a significant role in the sub-region as conflict has brewing around the Sahel areas.



Madam Afenyie Dadzie prior to her appointment is an astute advocate for women’s development and empowerment. She also served as former President of the Ghana Journalists Association.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s representatives to the Council are Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie and Dr Williams Collins Asare, a former Country Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.