Gifty Ohene-Konadu appointed National Coordinator for Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat

Madam Gifty Ohene Konadu

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Madam Gifty Ohene-Konadu as the National Coordinator for government's Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat.

Her appointment was made in a letter signed by the President's Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema-Opare and dated Thursday, June 24, 2021.



The restructured Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat under President Akufo-Addo's first term government was known as the Ministry for Monitoring and Evaluation.



The President however in his quest to deliver effective and efficient public service and as a way of cutting down the number of ministries in his second term government, has reformed the Ministry into a Secretariat.

Madam Gifty Ohene-Konadu in the President's first term served in a similar capacity when she was appointed National Coordinator for the government's industrialisation agenda, the One District One Factory (1D1F).



The former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem South Constituency in her time as the first National Coordinator for 1D1F facilitated the establishment of over a hundred fully functional factories and others currently under construction as a means of boosting job creation, economic activities and resource utilization.



Currently, under the office of the President, the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat headed by Madam Gifty Ohene-Konadu has been established to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of the President's flagship and legacy policies.