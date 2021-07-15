Girl, 2, drowns in a stream at Abura-Adabodo

The victim drowned in a stream at Abura-Adabodo near Abura-Dunkwa | File Photo

Source: GNA

A two-year-old girl got drowned on Monday, in a stream at Abura-Adabodo near Abura-Dunkwa, the capital of the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

Mr K.B Hayford, Assemblyman for Abura-Adabodo Electoral Area, said the deceased's mother went to the farm on Monday morning without the child and hours later, the deceased after searching for her mother to no avail, attempted to track her to the farm ostensibly to find her.



She was suspected to have slipped and drowned in the water.



According to the Assembly Man, hours later, the mother of the deceased returned from the farm and search the entire community for the girl but without success.

Frightened by her daughter's absence, she prompted elders of the community who mounted a search for the girl but unfortunately found her lifeless body in the water by the roadside.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at Abura-Dunkwa government hospital by the police, awaiting autopsy and further investigations.