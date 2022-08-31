Girls advised to still look at abstinence as the first option in their sexual choices

Mrs. Shirley Asiedu Addo

The Executive Director of the Female Journalists for Women and Rural Development in Africa (FJWoRDA), Mrs. Shirley Asiedu Addo, has advised girls to still look at abstinence as the first option in their sexual choices.

She said being chaste should not be seen as an outmoded sexual option considering that it was the safest option to avoid sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies.



Mrs. Asiedu Addo, speaking to adolescents at a seminar organized by FJWoRDA to educate them on transitioning into responsible womanhood in Cape Coast said girls should seek to live chaste without shame and avoid risky sexual behaviors that could land them into contracting sexually transmitted infections.



She said the dangers of living reckless sexual lifestyles could be devastating to their ambitions and goals and urged them to stick to their goals to enable them to achieve their future aspirations.

Mrs. Asiedu-Addo also urged the girls to be assertive with males who would want to sexually abuse them.



She urged them also to be bold to venture into male-dominated career fields once they had the interest.