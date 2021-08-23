Give Agyebeng the support you failed to give Amidu - Mahama tasks govt

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has tasked the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to give all neccessary support to the new occupant of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to him, for the fight against corruption to be effective across board, there is the need to ensure that the publicly stated challenges that the first Special Prosecutor (SP), Mr Martin Amidu experienced are averted.



He added that it was only with the necessary support, cooperation and resources that Kissi Agyebeng will excel at his new role and to effectively fight the canker of corruption.



“We heard of Martin Amidu’s complaints about lack of funding in terms of logistics, finance to recruit the personnel he needed to do the job, the Executive had also attempted to interfere in his job, leading to his resignation and I hope Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the young and brilliant lawyer will be given the needed support and cooperation to fight corruption across the board in the country,” Mahama stated.



Stressing on the importance independence in the work of the new SP, Mahama said: “when you take the independence away, you rob the office of its ability to fight corruption.”

The former president made the comments as part of a media interaction on his nationwide ‘Thank You’ tour which started in Northern Region last week.



The tour is to thank party faithful and other political and social stakeholders for their support for himself and the National Democratic Congress, NDC, during the 2020 presidential elections.



He is accompanied by other top NDC functionaries including running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff, Mr Joshua Alabi, the 2020 campaign manager of the NDC, Mr Joshua Akamba, the National Organiser.



Mahama is convinced that corruption was better fought during his time as president as compared to the tenure of the sitting president.