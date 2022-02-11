Give E-levy a chance – NPP MP appeals to Ghanaians

MP for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

NDC and allied forces stage 'Yentua Demonstration

Government courts support for E-levy via townhall meetings



E-levy bill pending before Parliament



Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has appealed to Ghanaians to lend their support to the controversial E-Levy.



In a post on his social media handle, the lawmaker admitted that the were genuine concerns regarding accountability for revenue accrued from the levy.



He said he was of the firm conviction that the government will ensure prudent management and accountability to citizens.

He lobbied for the support whiles advocating that citizens should hold the government to its promise to use the revenue for developmental projects.



His comment comes on the back of the ‘Yentua Demonstration’ staged on Thursday, February 10, 2022 by the NDC and its allied forces.



“I know there may be questions of accountability concerning the utilisation of funds that will be realised from the E- levy as to whether if indeed it will be used for the expected projects as stated. It is normal for us to have questions as such lingering over our minds as a people and definitely I am of the firm resolve that the incumbent government would account for every drop of penny that would be raked into the coffers of government through the E- levy.



“Let us give the E- levy an opportunity and lets see whether if the opposition was right or not. I believe vindication is in the womb of time and we would come back to this discourse once again to either testify about its good impact or call for its total overhaul or scrapping,” he posted on his Facebook timeline.



Read the full post

A DECEPTIVE FACADE PEDDLING OF FALSEHOOD OR REAL EXPRESSION OF CONCERN : THE YENTUA DEMO IN PERSPECTIVE



In the quest to relay their intended message, our friends on the other side of the political divide in this venture of government business today decided to go on a demonstration against the pending e - levy.



This comes on the back of a misconception being promulgated that the E-levy will saddle or burden the ordinary Ghanaian and the revenue from the E-levy will not be used for the intended purpose.



Albeit this fallacy being peddled in an attempt to mislead the Ghanaian populace and create disaffection for the incumbent government, the incumbent government via its town Hall meetings being convened across the nation seeks to sensitise the Ghanaian populace on the pending E-levy in order to demystify the misconstrued meaning and impact alleged by some members of the opposition party.



I believe that the incumbent government is a government of the people and would not bring into being policies that would erode the trust reposed in them by the Ghanaian citizenry. The E-levy is an initiative that would empower government fiscally by ensuring there is enough revenue for executing developmental projects for the general well being of the people of Ghana.

I know there may be questions of accountability concerning the utilisation of funds that will be realised from the E-levy as to whether if indeed it will be used for the expected projects as stated. It is normal for us to have questions as such lingering over our minds as a people and definitely I am of the firm resolve that the incumbent government would account for every drop of penny that would be raked into the coffers of government through the E-levy.



Let us give the E-levy an opportunity and lets see whether if the opposition was right or not. I believe vindication is in the womb of time and we would come back to this discourse once again to either testify about its good impact or call for its total overhaul or scrapping.



#I am a proud Ghanaian.