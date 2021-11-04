Give Hannah Asamoah a new post or face our wrath - NPP youth group

Flag of the New Patriotic Party

A group of young New Patriotic Party supporters have served notice they would unleash their wrath against the party and President Akufo-Addo if the Agona East District DCE nominee Mrs Hannah Asamoah is not given an appointment.

The aggrieved youth say the President should also find her another appointment if she is not confirmed as DCE.



The group led by Hon John Kwasi Akyeah, an Assembly Member and Chairman for the NPP youth wing in the Agona East District, expressed their displeasure over the approach authorities used to disqualify Mrs Hannah Asamoah, the first female to be nominated as DCE in the District.



According to them, Hannah Asamoah, the Constituency Youth Organizer is fit for the job, but they are efforts underway to deny her the position.

They believe that some party gurus propagated against Mrs Asamoah, which led to her not getting endorsed.



They wondered why a different candidate was nominated and approved without going through the proper process.



They are calling on the President to assign Mrs Asamoah to a suitable post because her sacrifice towards the party needs to be rewarded.