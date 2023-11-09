Give Kennedy Agyapong special role in 2024 election campaign - Allotey Jacobs to NPP

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to assign a special role to Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, in the campaign for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Allotey Jacobs highlighted Kennedy Agyapong's significant support base, as evidenced by the impressive numbers he garnered during the NPP primaries.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on November 8, 2023, he emphasized that Agyapong's popularity could be a crucial factor in securing victory for the NPP in the upcoming elections.



"When you look at Kennedy Agyapong's percentage in the NPP primaries, we were expecting Bawumia to get 75-80%, but that didn’t happen. So, if Kennedy Agyapong is to add 30% to Bawumia’s vote, that is a huge number," he said.



Allotey Jacobs further urged the NPP to dissolve the existing campaign team for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, allowing the national party to take charge of the 2024 presidential campaign.



He suggested that collaboration between the campaign teams of all aspirants who contested in the NPP primaries would be beneficial.

"I will urge all the aspirants' campaign teams to partner with the national one to work together. Akompremko should be given a special role to play because the Akompremko I know is a man of his word. So, for him to declare support for Dr. Bawumia, means that he means it.



“So, if they want to break the eight, they will need him to do that,” he added.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.







