Give Kumasi a facelift - Addai-Nimoh demands

Francis Addai-Nimoh

Francis Addai-Nimoh has lamented the seeming lack of development in Asha "nti regional, particularly, the capital, Kumasi while appearing on Kumasi-based Sompa radio morning show on 12th July 2022.

The 2014 NPP flag-bearer aspirant was speaking to renowned morning and political talk show host Omanhene Yaw Adu Aboagye.



Advocating for development for Ashanti region, the two-time MP for Asante Mampong argued "Kumasi is a cosmopolitan and a very strategic location which receives persons from all parts of the country". He continued "developing Kumasi is crucial for the development of Ghana".



Touching on the Boankra port, the civil engineer cum politician said "Omanhene, I don't think the port concept is complete without a railway connection to Tema or any of our major ports".



Such a rail connection, intimated "will give meaning to the project and make it a viable alternative to crowding at the ports".



When asked if he feels Kumasi is underdeveloped, he opined "yes, our roads are not good. Many of the roads have deteriorated".

Underscoring why the NPP should be interested in the Ashanti region, the NPP stalwart mentioned that "Ashanti region is the main strength of the NPP that's why while we're government we should pay attention to Kumasi".



"We, in Ashanti region, give NPP the most votes, we are the ones who make it possible for NPP to come to power," the NPP flag-bearer hopeful, noted.



Sharing his opinion on other national issues, he expressed the possibility of NPP breaking the eight, but "only if the government will ensure that the grassroots are not disenchanted." He also called for "party to ensure free and fair primaries to prevent apathy".



Mr. Addai-Nimoh's call adds to the many calls by respected persons for the NPP to develop the region. It would be recalled that, one of the major issue hotly contested in the 2020 elections in the fight for Ashanti votes, was who has developed the region better.



Both the NPP and the NDC have claimed better record in the region in terms of development.