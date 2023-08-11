Give Mahama the peace of mind to choose running mate – Julius Debrah appeals to supporters

John Mahama and Julius Debrah

Former Chief of Staff under the Presidency of John Mahama, Julius Debrah, has appealed to his supporters, who are calling on John Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to select him as his running mate to abandon their mission and give John Mahama the peace of mind to make his own choice ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Mr Debrah, a highly influential member of the NDC, stressed that even though he appreciates the trust in his capacity to be running mate to John Mahama, he has not expressed any desire to be a running mate.



“I wish to dissociate myself from the sentiments expressed in the media by these groups and individuals. Although such groups and persons might be motivated by a genuine trust and belief in my personal capabilities, I wish to emphasize that I have expressed no such intention anywhere,” he said in a press statement.



He added that John Mahama is not one that can be lobbied in his choice of a running mate, insisting that he will make the choice at the right time as he is preoccupied with other important work of the party.

“I have garnered enough experience working with him to know that he makes the right calls at the right time. He is not the kind of person to be lobbied for such a position,” he added.



Some groups and individuals are on a lobbying agenda to get Former President John Mahama to select Julius Debrah as the vice presidential candidate of the NDC as the party puts all its party structures in place to contest the 2024 General Elections.