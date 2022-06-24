Give Rawlings a 'befitting recognition' for Ghana to emulate – Annoh-Dompreh tells NDC

Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has argued that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in recent times has done little to recognize the late Jerry John Rawling as the founder of their party.

He expressed worried and advised the ‘Umbrella’ party to replica NPP’s respect for their founding fathers.



“Take a cue from the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition and particularly give Rawlings a befitting recognition,” he said



Mr Annoh-Dompreh was reacting to the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Mr Kofi Adams claims that celebrations of late Rawlings’ monumental events are gradually falling off after his demise.

Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, the Nsawam Adoagyiri NPP lawmaker said the Nana Addo-led government's recognition of the late former President is unmatched.



“Nobody can celebrate Rawlings better than the NDC, they must show a good example,” he said



Adding that, “They should show leadership by celebrating him [Late Rawlings] as a party first and set the rightful tone in our bid to celebrate him as a nation.”