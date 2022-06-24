0
Menu
News

Give Rawlings a 'befitting recognition' for Ghana to emulate – Annoh-Dompreh tells NDC

492725387 864070 600x400 Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has argued that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in recent times has done little to recognize the late Jerry John Rawling as the founder of their party.

He expressed worried and advised the ‘Umbrella’ party to replica NPP’s respect for their founding fathers.

“Take a cue from the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition and particularly give Rawlings a befitting recognition,” he said

Mr Annoh-Dompreh was reacting to the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Mr Kofi Adams claims that celebrations of late Rawlings’ monumental events are gradually falling off after his demise.

Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, the Nsawam Adoagyiri NPP lawmaker said the Nana Addo-led government's recognition of the late former President is unmatched.

“Nobody can celebrate Rawlings better than the NDC, they must show a good example,” he said

Adding that, “They should show leadership by celebrating him [Late Rawlings] as a party first and set the rightful tone in our bid to celebrate him as a nation.”

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Did Akufo-Addo charter private jet for trips to Belgium and Rwanda?
Bawumia cannot come to power – Nyaho-Tamakloe
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Related Articles: