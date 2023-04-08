Give a helping hand to the needy this Easter – Rev Boafo

Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, has urged Ghanaians to engage in transformational activities during the Easter festivity.

Giving an Easter message at a news conference in Accra, Rev. Dr Boafo urged Ghanaians to use the celebration to transform their lives and that of the nation.



He explained that the death of Jesus Christ should serve as a beacon of hope to stir Christians up, through these challenging times.

The Presiding Bishop also advised Christians to reflect on the importance of Easter and avert any form of dishonesty, selfishness, bribery and corruption. He also entreated Ghanaians to use the Easter as a pillar to help turn efforts towards ending the political, institutional, family and ethnic religious wounds plaguing society.



Rev. Dr. Boafo pleaded with Christians to give a helping hand to the needy, the vulnerable, and the oppressed in society through the transformation derived from the death of Jesus Christ.