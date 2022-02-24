Give me half of 120k; I will bring Adjoa Safo to parliament in 2 days – Zuba

Zuba

A former Municipal Chief Executive officer for Obuasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi popularly known as Zuba has thrown a challenge to the New Patriotic Party to entrust him with the task of getting the Dome Kwabenya MP to parliament for a fee of sixty thousand cedis.

Speaking on Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea, he charged, “Tell the NPP to give me just half of the 120 thousand the Chief Of Staff gave to Adjoa Safo and I will bring her to parliament in two days.”



Zuba told host Julius Caesar Anadem, he will personally pay back thrice the amount if he failed to get the embattled Member of Parliament to the chambers of the august house of legislature.



His uninvited mission comes on the back of a media brawl spawn by Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong who has publicly demanded the Dome Kwabenya Seat to be declared vacant upon the continuous absence of its MP.



Kennedy Agyapong chided the MP for holding the country to ransom after several invitations from the presidency and financial overtures from the Chief of Staff’s office



He pointed to other privileges including a private jet advanced to her to fly her to parliament to join a vote for the unsuccessful passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill.

The vociferous MP took it hard at the Dome Kwabenya Legislator for demanding to be made deputy majority leader asking her to go campaign on social media platform Tiktok where she was once scene singing and dancing to a popular gospel song.



Mr Ofori Buadi would however reduce these to mere complaints insisting the MP has uncommunicated but legitimate reasons including her rumored maternity considerations.



“For those who say she has been dancing on Tiktok, I want to ask them, is it a crime to praise God. Before I came here, I did my own background and intelligence checks and I know how to get her back to parliament. If the NPP cant, they should pay me and I will do the job.” He asserted.



Meanwhile there are indications a motion will be moved to have the MP referred to the privileges committee after absenting herself for more than 15 days without permission against parliament’s standing orders.