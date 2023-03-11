Give me massive votes just like you did in 2019 – Mahama to NDC delegates

John Dramani Mahama Former President of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates to vote massively for him in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

John Mahama told party delegates in the Kintampo North constituency of the Bono East Region that he would need their support to be elected as the party’s candidate to lead it to victory in 2024.



John Mahama recalled how he was massively endorsed by the party’s delegates in 2019 and urged them to do so again in 2023 so that he could be elected.



“Someone told me they already knew who I was and that I should organise a meeting for the delegates and speak to them,” he said.



But I disagreed and responded that I needed to respect the delegates and go to them to ask for their votes. That is why I am here, pleading with you to vote for me. Just as you did for me in 2019, I am asking you to do the same in 2023.

"I’d like to start by thanking you for your help in 2019. Your support was enormous. I received 95.3% of the votes cast out of the seven candidates. It was a massive endorsement. When you give such an endorsement, it sends some fear and panic to our opponents.”



“It also sends a message to our opponents that the NDC is united in victory. I would be declared the winner if I received 50% plus one. I’ll be a winner if I get 60, 70, 80, or 90.



"However, we must send a clear message to the NPP that the NDC remains united and supports a single candidate. So, just as you did for me in 2019, you would do the same in 2023. In humility, I stand before you today. I’m asking for your support.”