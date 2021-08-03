Give me my sack letter in order to advise myself – Anyidoho to Mosquito

Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Koku Anyidoho has called on the leadership of the political party to furnish him with the letter announcing his expulsion from the party.

According to him, perusing the letter will inform him of further measures to take in relation to the expulsion.



Koku Anyidoho made this plea in a letter written to the party a week after he was expelled over allegations of engaging in activities and actions which were deemed as anti-party and unconstitutional.

He noted that his actions over the years have not infringed on any part of the party’s constitution and therefore worrying that the party which has been loyal to all these years will draw such a conclusion.



Koku Anyidoho in his letter indicated that he remains a loyal member of the National Democratic Congress.