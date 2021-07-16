'Give us Rebecca and Samira's rejected allowances' – Mental Health Authority CEO to gov’t

Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Akwasi Osei

Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Akwasi Osei, has asked authorities to pass on to them the allowances of the First and Second Ladies to help them cater for the needs of the authority.



In a Happy FM Ghana video sighted by GhanaWeb, Dr. Osei said since there is no budget for the money, he believes it will serve a better purpose if given to them to enable them to sort out their challenges.



He said: “...since these monies have not been budgeted for already and has no plans for it, and Mental Health Authority requires 160 million cedis to clear all the patients on the street, not to hide them but to rehabilitate them, could this money not be given to them for this purpose?

"You may be aware that Pantang has gone on strike recently and they only resumed about four days ago and that is why they want the walls to be built around the hospital to avoid encroachment and security issues.



Dr. Akwasi further revealed that the Pantang Hospital requires 20 million cedis to erect a wall at a certain portion which for years hasn't been attended to by the authorities.



"Could this money be given to the authority for purposes of clearing the streets of the nation, and also for the Pantang issue?" he quizzed.



"This is an issue that we can take up and discuss. If you are committed to the mental hospital, and you say there is no money but this money is there, it has come, let's go for it," he stated.