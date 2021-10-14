Give us friendly, customer service-oriented police minus brute force mentality – GPCC to IGP

Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has urged new Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare to reform the Ghana Police Service into a friendly and customer service-oriented organisation and restore its trust and credibility.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 to congratulate Dr Dampare on his recent confirmation by President Nana Akufo-Addo, the GPCC said: “As we look forward, as a Council, to mobilising our over 200 member church denominations to support the Police Service in the discharge of their responsibilities, it is our expectation of a new Ghana Police Service discarding a perceived brute colonial Police Force mentality to a modern customer service-oriented, friendly and responsive Police Service dedicated to delivering efficient and professional services to the population”.



PRESS STATEMENT



11th September 2021



CONGRATULATIONS TO THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE, DR. GEORGE AKUFFO DAMPARE



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) wishes to congratulate the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare on his recent confirmation as the substantive IGP, having earlier been appointed by the President in an acting capacity since August 2021.

The Council, and for that matter, Ghanaians in general are confident in your ability to lead and bring about tangible transformation in the Ghana Police Service, which for a long time seem to be losing credibility and trust in the eyes of the Ghanaian public.



We are convinced that your sterling professional career through the ranks in the Ghana Police Service and your performance in the last three months in acting capacity give Ghanaians a glimmer of hope for policing in Ghana.



As we look forward, as a Council, to mobilising our over 200 member church denominations to support the Police Service in the discharge of their responsibilities, it is our expectations of a new Ghana Police Service discarding a perceived brute colonial Police Force mentality to a modern customer service-oriented, friendly and responsive Police Service dedicated to delivering efficient and professional services to the population.



Ghanaians expect nothing less than a Police Service that is responsive to their protection needs, a Police Service that is ahead of criminals in technological innovation and intelligence gathering, a Police Service that is well-equipped to confront all forms of crimes and a Police Service that the public can trust and willing to provide information to support their work.



While calling on the President through the government to accelerate the Police Service retooling efforts and conditions of service improvement, we also call on all Ghanaians to support and cooperate with the new IGP and the entire Police Service to fearlessly discharge their duties to the general population without intimidation from any quarter.



Once again, we say congratulations to you IGP Akuffo Dampare, as we pray to the Lord Almighty for wisdom, strength and grace for a successful tenure. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.

Long live Ghana!



Issued on behalf of the National Executive Council by:



Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah



(General Secretary)



NB: Contact: 0242703772/0208232694