Give us licenses to operate if you cannot stop galamsey – Chiefs and residents of Amansie

MINERS Galamsey File Photo

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The chiefs of Amansie South and West have expressed their outrage at the illegal mining activities in the area.

According to the chiefs, illegal miners’ activities are threatening their livelihoods and destroying their water bodies.

They have consistently claimed that the alleged illegal miners have been licensed to operate in these areas.

According to Abdul Malik Anokye, who reported from the area, while some claim to be community miners, others are currently operating illegally.

As a result, they want authorities to intervene in the situation.

He reported that the chiefs and residents are also demanding licenses to operate as miners if authorities are unable to deal with the issue of galamsey in their areas.

They stressed that they would no longer sit I’m unconcerned and allow a few greedy persons to engage in galamsey and destroy their water bodies.

