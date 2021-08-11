Give us what we want if you don’t want us to strike - Aggrieved public sector workers

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo Addo

The Coalition of Aggrieved Public Sector Workers of Ghana has insisted they would embark on their strike action if their concerns are not addressed before August 18, 2021.

Convener of the aggrieved workers Norbert Gborgbortsi, speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87,5Fm, said the group is not satisfied with the 4% and 7% increment.



He said the President and his appointees are benefitting from fat salaries, bonuses, and other benefits, yet Article 71 Office Holders have seen a pay rise of 79%.



He stated that the increment for public sector workers is an insult, insensitive, and would not be accepted by Ghanaian public sector workers.

He opined that the government and their appointees are not carrying any heavy load to be deserving fat salaries.



He stressed if the government addresses their concerns and gives them better increment, the demonstration would come off followed by a series of activities including a strike.