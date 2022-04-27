Glefe residents get new ultra-modern events centre, public toilet

The ultra-modern project being commissioned

As part of efforts to reduce open defecation and blockage of roads during public events, a cybersecurity expert, Lenin Aboagye has constructed public washrooms and toilets at Dansoman-Glefe for the community.

The one-story facility called The Throne has a large hall for public event such as parties, out-dooring, meetings etc.



The ground floor area has an 8 a-side bathhouse for males and females respectively and an 11 a-side public toilet and a supermarket. The facility also has a mechanized borehole to ensure a constant water supply.



Explaining the essence of putting up such a facility, Mr Lenin Aboagye disclosed that the rate at which roads are closed for public events was alarming hence the decision to set up the facility to help curb open defecation as well.



“Previously when you are trying to get somewhere, people have blocked the roads. When you look at the community, there is no space for anyone to do anything and there is also no event space for the community, so I saw it as a way to give back and also a way to address the concern of people,” Mr Aboagye stated.

Mr Aboagye’s father also expressed his joy in seeing his son achieve something he had long waited for. He narrated that a similar facility he erected over two decades ago was pulled down when he travelled abroad and since then has not been able to put up anything such as The Throne events centre and public toilet.



The Queen-mother of Glefe, Deaconess Naa Mostu Manye was also full of praise for Mr Aboagye and his family for their efforts to solve a dire situation in the community to the benefit of the residents.



Naa Mostu Manye disclosed that the leaders would continue to work with Mr. Aboagye and his family to bring more developments to the community.



