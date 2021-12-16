Glenn Tovey launches 'No Condom No Sex' campaign with new single

Singer, Glenn Tovey

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Going by the showbiz name of Glenn Tovey, the burgeoning act has joined forces with renowned rapper, Yaa Pono and Big Bone on the new single, 'No Condom, No Sex'.

Produced by Kin Dee, the buzzing tune seeks to resurrect the nostalgia that authentic Ghanaian Hiplife exudes with its unique instrumentations.



No Condom, No Sex is self-explanatory as the song seeks to advocate for safe sex and protection against STDs, unwanted pregnancies, and abortions.



It comes as a vital song in a season where many are in a celebratory mood with all the major events on the continent taking roots in Ghana.

Top Tik Tok influencer who goes by the name Asantewaa has already launched her own No Condom No Sex campaign which has gone viral on TikTok platform.



The single is powered by GlenKosh Productions and is available for streaming and downloads on all major online music platforms.