Glitz Africa boss Claudia Lumor pays medical bills of newborn babies at Aniniwah Medical Centre

Claudia Lumor interacting with some patients

Source: Asare Bediako, Contributor

Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, CEO of Glitz Africa and UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador on Saturday 17th June, 2022 paid all the medical bills of newborn babies and their mothers at the Aniniwah Medical Centre to mark her birthday in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

This comes as no surprise considering how passionate Claudia is about the welfare of children; hence her engagement with UNFPA Ghana in their efforts to support vulnerable groups in the country.



Claudia as she is affectionately called is a native of the Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region where the health facility is situated.



For the past couple of years, Claudia has been donating to various children’s groups and charities as part of her birthday celebration.

The newly delivered mothers expressed their joy and gratitude to Claudia for extending her birthday celebration to touch the lives of the newborns and newly delivered mothers.



“For me, it warms my heart to extend the celebration of my birth to these newborn babies and their mothers because it is my goal to help lessen the burden of childbirth, and see every child safe and healthy so they can grow to become the next leaders of our country. Seeing the smiles on these little faces is the best birthday gift I could ever receive. I pray to God to grant me more resources, platforms and long life so I can do this for more babies each year,” Claudia said.