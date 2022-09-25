Global Citizen Festival boos are 'the truest voice of the people' - Manasseh tells Akufo-Addo

Manasseh Azure Awuni and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has reacted to an incident in Accra where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed by patrons at a music festival.

Manasseh said what happened at the Black Star Square during the 2022 Global Citizen Festival was the truest voice of people unlike that of paid praise singers and sycophants who will see nothing wrong with the current state of governance.



He added that, President Akufo-Addo being booed when he arrived to deliver a speech was a referendum on his tenure and that he had two years to salvage a referendum on his regime.



His post on Sunday, September 25 read: "Mr President , for their selfish goals, chiefs, paid praise singers and sycophants will continue to sing insincere praises of you. But what you heard at the #globalcitizensfestival is the truest voice of the people, a referendum on your regime. You have two years to salvage it."





Mr President , for their selfish goals, chiefs, paid praise singers and sycophants will continue to sing insincere praises of you. But what you heard at the #globalcitizensfestival is the truest voice of the people, a referendum on your regime. You have two years to salvage it. — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) September 25, 2022

Thousands of patrons were at the venue to witness the Global Citizen festival which had a number of local and international artistes performing.

As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.



The booing happened when he started his speech saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."



What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.



As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.



Watch how the booing started:









About the Global Citizen group and its festival



Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.



The voices of millions of Global Citizens around the world are driving lasting change towards sustainability, equality, and humanity by taking action every day.



The Global Citizen Festival started as a music festival where fans take actions to end extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets to attend.