Global Economic Crises: I now pay 1,300 pounds for electricity yearly - UK based Kwaku Bimpeh shares experience

Kwaku Bimpeh Mr. Kwaku Bimpeh

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma

Ghanaians have been urged to exercise restraint for the Akufo-Addo-led government on the current economic woes as it is a global pandemic and must be seen so.

On 'Delivering On Our Promises' political show hosted on Homebase TV, Mr. Kwaku Bimpeh who is a professional resident worker in the United Kingdom explained how the current global economic crisis has had a toll on the living standards of people in Europe.

Speaking to the host, Ohene Amoako (The Flag bearer) via a video call, Mr. Bimpeh revealed that bin collectors have gone on suspension over poor conditions of service, a situation which is hard to come by in the modern country.

He again indicated that Europe is currently going through an energy crisis as utility tariffs have been increased as much as 80% in most cases, making it difficult for citizens to cope with the situation.

"My brother, we are all experiencing this economic hardship in the UK here. I now pay 1,300 pounds for electricity yearly instead of the 600 pounds before this global crisis. Water, gas, and even water prices have escalated. And the most annoying thing is that sizes of foodstuffs and other items including food have been reduced at the same cost because the cost of production has also increased" Mr. Kwaku Bimpeh stated.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to appreciate the efforts of government in dealing with the crisis as its effect has gone against all countries around the globe.

The Host of the program, Ohene Amoako (The Flag bearer) had earlier made many interesting revelations about the state of some economies, taking Nigeria into retrospect.

He stated that the Nigerian naira has become the weakest currency as compared to the Ghanaian cedis which are still making relevance in business.

He stressed that due to the poor performance of the naira, Emirates Airlines have suspended its operations in the West African giant nation as happened in 2016 with United Airlines.

He added Ghana would have been on the verge of collapse had it been the opposition National Democratic Congress that was in power in this era of global economic crises.

He, however, appealed to Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo administration as pragmatic and resulting policies initiated by the Government has really been a blessing to the country.

