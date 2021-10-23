Global Evangelical Church awards scholarship to 37 students

Right Rev. Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church

Source: GNA

The Right Rev. Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) says the youth are one of the greatest assets of society and must be given the necessary support to realise their full potentials.

The Moderator said this when the church awarded Scholarships to some 37 students through the Global Evangelical Students and Associate Ministry (GESAM) Education Support Fund (GESu Fund) in a brief ceremony held at the Elshammah Chapel, Tesano in Accra.



He said due to the premium the GEC placed on youth empowerment, it decided to extend the scholarship to some awardees who were not members of the Church.



“This year, we have decided to support some youth who are not members of the Global Evangelical Church. With these people, we have not attached any conditions to their scholarships, for instance that they must become members of the GEC or forced to worship with us," the Moderator explained.



The Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori tasked the recipients to take their studies seriously in order to achieve their dreams and God’s purpose for their lives and humanity.



He said measures have been put in place for the Church to continue to support the GESu Fund eventhough their tenure of office ends on the 31st of December this year.

Lawyer Mrs. Jessie Hayibor, the Chairperson for the Chaplaincy Committee of the Church, expressed gratitude to the Executive and the entire membership for their continuous support for the Fund.



She said for the past four years, the GESu Fund has supported students of various tertiary institutions some of whom have completed while others are at different levels.



Lawyer Mrs. Hayibor said, over the past four years, the GESu Fund has raised money through both internal and external sources to sustain it.



She appealed to the scholarship recipients to focus on their education so they can become the best in their chosen fields.



Rev. Dr. S.T.K. Dzokoto, the GESAM National Chaplain, appealed to the leadership of the Church, to dedicate one Sunday in every year to enable individual congregations to raise funds to support the GESu Fund.

Alternatively, he appealed to the Executive to give quotas to congregations to ensure that there is continuous support for the fund.



The GESAM National Chaplain also added his voice to earlier speakers and tasked the recipients to take their studies seriously and to be good ambassadors of the GESu Fund.



Miss Bertha Agbesi, a former beneficiary of the Fund who completed the University of Ghana, was full of praise for the Fund and its administrators for making it possible for her dream to become a reality.



The ceremony was attended by some high profile personalities of the Church, including Rev. Raphael Mac Attih, the Synod Clerk and some Directors.