Global Peace Index: Ghana ranked 1st in West Africa, 2nd in Africa and 38th globally

Ghana has been ranked as the most peaceful country in West Africa and second in Africa after the East African country, Mauritius.

Globally, Ghana has been ranked 38th in the 2021 Global Peace Index.



The Global Peace Index (GPI) is composed of 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources and now ranks 163 independent states and territories, covering over 99 per cent of the world’s population.



The index gauges global peace using three broad themes: the level of safety and security in society; the extent of domestic or international conflict; and the degree of militarisation.



The most recent edition of the GPI found that over the past ten years the overall levels of peace had slightly deteriorated, with the level of political and civil unrest continuing to rise around the world.



It also drew on data from the Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll, to examine trends in perceptions of risk and safety prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 GPI received a high level of domestic and international media coverage as well as being the subject of a large number of launch events hosted around the globe.



Reacting to the ranking, President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, urged Ghanaians to maintain peace in the country.



“Let’s continue to maintain the peace we have in Ghana,” he tweeted Wednesday, January 5.