Global literacy rate: Ghana now 65.5% amid free SHS – John Kumah

Deputy Minister for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah

A recent Global literacy rating has confirmed that Ghana after implementing Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy has moved from 37% to 65.5%, the Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah has disclosed.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Wontumi Television monitored by EducationWeb.com.gh, Honourable John Kumah said Ghana in terms of education is currently competing with some advanced countries.



“Ghana is becoming one of the countries with good teachers and students because of the Akufo-Addo government Free SHS policy,” the Deputy Finance Minister told the host of Wontumi’s ‘Ammamuo mu nsem’ show Nana Prah.



He said the fact that the free SHS programme is facing some challenges does not mean the government should cancel the intervention that the majority of Ghanaian students who successfully pass BECE are beneficiaries of.

“We should not call for the cancellation of the program but rather lets us all help to solve the problem and protect the free secondary education policy for the future,” The Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency added.



The Akufo-Addo government in September 2018 introduced the Free Senior High Schools (Free SHS) to ensure successful Junior High School graduates further their education at the secondary for free of charge.