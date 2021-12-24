Go Come Road Safety Campaign launched

National Road Safety Campaign Ambassador Bice Obour Osei Kuffour has launched the Go Come Road Safety Campaign in response to the rising and rampant road carnage. The campaign is aimed at helping educate road users, especially drivers to tread cautiously.

The National Road Safety Ambassador who was recently appointed Managing Director of Ghana Post intimated that his long-standing passion and desire to see Ghana's roads safe has driven him to embark on this National Campaign to ensure that travellers during the Yuletide and beyond would travel safely to thier destinations.



He stressed "It is very possible for us to experience accident-free Christmas and New Year if we will all stay committed to the tenets of road safety and watch out for each other. If we don't overspeed, do wrong overtaking, don't drink alcohol and drive, if we will pay attention to road signs and most importantly ensure that human lives are protected at all times, we can achieve an accident-free Yuletide".



The "Okoaba" hit Composer said his commitment to seeing Ghana's roads safe will always be a critical part of him no matter how high he rises in society because the human resource base of every nation remains its most priced assets.





He thanked the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service for their collaboration.



He also thanked corporate organizations like Goil, Ghana Gas, SIC Insurance, National Lotteries Authority and KGL Group, for their support in this endeavour.



