'Go To 1 Corinthians 1:10' If you want to 'Break The 8' - Opanyin Agyekum tells NPP

Dean of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opayin Agyekum has cautioned the ruling New Patriotic Party to eschew things that will create divisions in the party.

Reacting to the aftermath of a health walk that was held in Kumasi in favour of flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyeremanten and matters arising, Opayin Agyekum stated:



"If the NPP wants to break the '8', they should learn from 1 Corinthians 1:10...if you think divisions will help you break the 8, it's up to you. If you think unity will help you, that's also up to you" he cautioned during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

