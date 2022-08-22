0
Menu
News

'Go To 1 Corinthians 1:10' If you want to 'Break The 8' - Opanyin Agyekum tells NPP

Video Archive
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dean of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opayin Agyekum has cautioned the ruling New Patriotic Party to eschew things that will create divisions in the party.

Reacting to the aftermath of a health walk that was held in Kumasi in favour of flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyeremanten and matters arising, Opayin Agyekum stated:

"If the NPP wants to break the '8', they should learn from 1 Corinthians 1:10...if you think divisions will help you break the 8, it's up to you. If you think unity will help you, that's also up to you" he cautioned during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Listen to him in the video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Related Articles: