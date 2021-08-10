Go after doctors, lawyers not paying their taxes - TUC roars

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Trades Union Congress has asked the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to go after the 5,000 to 6,000 lawyers and doctors whom he claimed are not paying taxes.

According to the TUC, such situations should not be tolerated by the government since it will affect the number of those who honour their tax obligations.



The TUC said they are appalled that the government spent over 22 billion cedis for the banking sector clean-up.



It is their opinion that the amount is too huge and has blamed the bank of Ghana for reneging on its supervisory role.



Addressing the press on Tuesday, Secretary-General of TUC Dr. Yaw Baah noted that the government should in the medium term ensures that all those who are supposed to pay taxes pay.



He added that widening the tax net requires that all those who are supposed to pay taxes do so.

In his view, the government should do whatever it takes to ensure that all persons required to pay taxes don’t default.



He stressed that it was expensive for the government to use over 22 billion in the banking sector clean-up.



For him, we should never make the same mistake in getting into such a situation.



He wants the Bank of Ghana to go through some reforms to help them work efficiently in regulating the banking sector.