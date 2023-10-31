Go and ask Akufo-Addo how you got your ministerial appointment – Ken Agyapong replies Hawa Koomson

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has responded to the recent criticism by Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, by challenging her to inquire with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regarding how she secured her ministerial position.

Agyapong asserts that he played a significant role in securing her appointment, alongside the Central Regional Chairman Robert Kutin Jnr.



Speaking in an interview on Kastle FM over the weekend, Kennedy Agyapong claimed that he and Chairman Kutin were instrumental in orchestrating about 90% of ministerial appointments in the Central Region.



Agyapong alleges that despite his efforts on behalf of Hawa Koomson and other ministers, they have turned their backs on him.



"He had finished sharing the positions already, and Hawa didn't get some… to be honest with you, we were fighting for Alex Markin, but he had issues. They alleged some infractions with Agric bank, so President Akufo-Addo didn’t want to hear his name. So, the most senior was Hawa, and that's how Hawa Koomson got her ministerial position.



"The last time I met the president and asked him, 'Wasn’t I the one who came to you and fought for Hawa Koomson to create a Special initiative for her? So, she should go and ask.' I challenge all the ministers in this region who got their ministerial positions without my influence, I am challenging all of them,” he said.

He added, “Your choice is your choice, so long as you don't go out to insult me like what Hawa Koomson has done but for me, I am just quiet and looking at her, today I want to tell her that if she likes the two of us should go to Akufo-Addo’s house and ask him how she got her ministerial position …how they created special initiative for her.”



Agyapong further stated, "Hawa Koomson, who is now saying all sorts of things about me, should go and ask President Akufo-Addo and Chairman Butey. I challenge every politician in the Central Region if anyone can match up my contribution to the region."



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





