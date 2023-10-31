Go and bring him! — Otumfuo declares subchief wanted; reprimands other kingmakers

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is on a manhunt for one of his subchiefs, Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, for allegedly selling lands at Kwapra.

In a video shared by Manhyia-based Opemsuo FM, the angry King ordered, “Go and bring him”.



“Kwaprehene knows why I’m looking for him. He knows I am looking for him because of the land issues. That’s why he is dodging me with the excuse of sickness. And he thinks he is smarter than me,” the Asantehene declares.



He stressed, “I won’t take any excuse from him. When he was young, he sold my land without bringing me my money.”

“I forgave him, and you see the issue has returned to me,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recalled.



The Asantehene also took a swipe at the kingmakers of Kwapra for failing to give Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani wise counsel.



“And you to the elders, I have always cautioned you against his excesses and that you should caution him to change his ways,” he reprimanded.