Go and defend your claims – Derrick Oduro tells Abronye DC

Derrick Oduro, Former Deputy Defence Minister

Former Deputy Defense Minister and staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Major Derrick Oduro, has warned the Ghanaian populace against making publications that threaten the country’s security.

According to him, no Ghanaian regardless of class or status will be let off the hook if their actions and utterances amount to a national security threat.



The Accra Regional Police Command has invited Abronye DC following his allegation in an interview that former President Mahama has met with the Al Qaeda militants in an attempt to stage a coup in Ghana.



He was reportedly reacting to the arrest of the convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who had also made claims of leading a coup if the controversial E-Levy is passed.

Reacting to the Police invitation, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North Constituency in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah stated, “no matter where you are, you need to be careful of what you post on social media or say in the mainstream media as it can pose a risk to the country’s security. Just as Abronye DC made this allegation he needs to go prove it. Everyone needs to be treated the same way when it comes to issues of security so Abronye DC needs to go and answer for it.”



The Bono Regional Chair of the NPP, Abronye says he is ready to honor the invitation from the Police and promised to be there ahead of the deadline and assist with investigations into his claims.