Go and do more research – Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere

NPP Dept. Gen. Sec. Nana Obiri Boahen and Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere

Togbe Afede XIV returns Ex-gratia

Adom-Otchere speaks about Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia



Obiri Boahen defends Agogbomefia of Asogli State



Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has castigated host of Metro TV’s, Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere over comments he made about Paramount Chief of the Asogli State.



The broadcaster, following the return of some GHC 365,392.67 which was given to Togbe Afede XIV as Ex-gratia, suggested that the move was targeted at putting government in a bad light.



According to him, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli should have returned much more than the money he refunded citing how research he [Adom-Otchere] has done revealed the number of meetings he [Togbe Afede] attended, allowances he took even in his absence, among others.

“Of the 48 months, the Council of State held 242 meetings of which Togbe Afede XIV attended 39 [meeting]; it constituted 16 percent.



“The Council of State is paid every month and he [Togbe Afede] took all his salaries, of which he is entitled to it. In giving us the narrations, he should have stated that he was unable to attend all the meetings of the Council of State, yet he took all his salaries," Adom-Otchere said during the program.



Reacting to this after being asked by Host of Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia; Kwame Nkrumah Atikese what he thought about Paul Adom-Otchere’s suggestions, Obiri Boahen, said Paul Adom Otchere’s statements were misguided.



According to him, the traditional leader’s actions could in no way have been done to spite government as is being suggested and that the broadcaster ought to do better research before coming out with insinuations.



Instead he said, Togbe Afede must be commended for his efforts at developing Ghana and returning the money.

“Where spiting government means what? If you don’t understand spiting govt, go and do more research. Togbe Afede says he won’t do. Togbe Afede has helped Agyekum Kufour, Atta Mills, and helped the nation. Even if he says he is NDC, there is nothing wrong, if he says he is NPP, there’s nothing wrong. Let us give credit where it is due,” he said.



Obiri Boahen further urged that Ghanaians should move beyond ‘stomach politics’ to analyzing issues objectively for the greater good of the country.



“I want every Ghanaian listening to me to hear, let us think of what each of us can do develop the nation. If an NPP person says it, let us give credit, if an NDC person says it, let us give credit.



“Are you saying, I’m spiting the govt? No. I’m speaking with conscience. That is how we should behave,” he said.



“Please we can do better in this country and let’s stop doing this childish politics and act like eldersn,” he added.